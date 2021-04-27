Trump Blasts ‘Warmongering Fool’ Liz Cheney: ‘No Way She Can Win’ Reelection

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), branding her a “warmongering fool” whose congressional re-election campaign is doomed.

“Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race. Based on all polling, there is no way she can win,” Trump said in a statement. “She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President, in order to save face. This warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years, but doesn’t consider the big picture—Russia and China!”

Trump’s sharp criticism of Cheney comes as the Wyoming Republican continues to attack the former president, causing divide within the Republican Party on Capitol Hill. Cheney, who voted in favor of Trump’s second impeachment, has called for the former president to move aside as a leading Republican voice, a move that has angered his supporters in Washington, D.C. and around the country.

Cheney has said that she would not support Trump if he again sought the presidency in 2024 and has instead floated herself as a possible candidate for the White House.

“I’m not ruling anything in or out — I’ve been here a long time,” Cheney said in an interview with The New York Post when asked about a potential run.

“I think we have a huge number of interesting candidates, but I think that we’re going to be in a good position to be able to take the White House,” the lawmaker continued. “I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view that’s disqualifying.”

“I think that adherence to the Constitution, adherence to your oath has got to be at the top of the list. So, I think, you know that certainly will be a factor that I’m looking at and I think a number of voters will be looking at as they decide about ’24,” she added.

Trump isn’t the only leading Republican who appears to have grown tired of Cheney’s antics. Earlier Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would not say whether or not he believes Cheney is a “good fit” for the House GOP leadership.

“I think from a perspective if you’re sitting here at a retreat that’s focused on policy, focused on the future of making America’s next century, and you’re talking about something else, you’re not being productive,” McCarthy seemingly said of Cheney in a veiled swipe during the final day of the House GOP’s policy retreat in Orlando, Florida.