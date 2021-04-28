President Joe Biden will use his first address to Congress Wednesday evening to draw attention to the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill as supporters of former President Donald Trump protested the 2020 election.

The president will describe the riot as “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” according to advance excerpts released by the White House to reporters.

Biden will also say he inherited the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and the worst medical pandemic in a century with the coronavirus, and he successfully turned the country from the brink.

“Now — after just 100 days — I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength,” Biden will say.

The president plans to highlight his $6 trillion of proposed government spending, arguing Americans will experience more job opportunities in a changing economy as a result.

“The Americans Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America,” Biden will say about his economic plan that invests heavily in green energy, electric vehicles, and welfare programs.

Biden will argue that he successfully proved that American democracy works, after passing the massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue plan with a simple partisan majority in the Senate.

“In our first 100 days together, we have acted to restore the people’s faith in our democracy to deliver,” he will say, calling for Republicans and Democrats to “deliver for the people.”