More than 176,000 people in the United States died from the Chinese coronavirus during President Joe Biden’s first 14 weeks in office.

An estimated 176,407 people in the U.S. died due to complications from the coronavirus during Biden’s first 14 weeks in the White House, according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.

When Biden first took office, the nationwide coronavirus death toll was 397,611. Just one month later — February 20 — that number climbed to 497,374. By March 20, the number surpassed 500,000, bringing the nationwide death toll to 542,379 coronavirus-related deaths.

Once the president completed his third month in office, the nation suffered a total of 568,284 coronavirus-related deaths.

Now, the U.S. has seen a total of 574,018 deaths at the completion of Biden’s fourteenth week in office.

Meanwhile, as the president prepares his first address to Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plans to exclude 1,400 invitees from Biden’s speech on Wednesday, despite most congressional members being fully vaccinated.

“We went from 1,600 people to 200 people. That is a different dynamic, but it has its own worth,” Pelosi said. “It will be its own character, it will be its own wonderful character, no not worried at all.”

As for other nations’ strife with the Wuhan virus, Ugur Sahin, the head of the German pharmaceutical company, BioNTech — which developed the first widely approved COVID-19 vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer — believes Europe can achieve herd immunity by summer.

“Europe will reach herd immunity in July, latest by August,” Sahin told reporters.

