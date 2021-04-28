Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said that “outrage” over Georgia’s new election integrity legislation “is not about civil rights, or our racial past, it’s about rigging elections in the future.”

The senator made his remarks while responding to President Joe Biden’s first address before a joint session of Congress delivered on Wednesday evening.

“I’m an African-American who has voted in the South all my life. I take voting rights personally,” Scott said. “Republicans support making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

The senator went on to say that voters agree, adding, “Big majorities of Americans support early voting, and big majorities support Voter I.D., including African-Americans and Hispanics.”

“Common sense makes common ground, but today, this conversation has collapsed,” Scott continued. “The state of Georgia passed a law that expands early voting, preserves mail-in voting, and, despite what the President claimed, did not reduce Election Day hours.”

“If you actually read this law, it’s mainstream,” the senator said. “It will be easier to vote early in Georgia than in Democrat-run New York.”

“But the left doesn’t want you to know that,” Scott added. “They want people virtue-signaling by yelling about a law they haven’t even read. Fact-checkers have called out the White House for misstatements. The president absurdly claims that this is worse than Jim Crow.”

Scott said that all of the “misplaced outrage” surrounding the new voting rights legislation in Georgia is really all about “a Washington power grab,” rather than civil rights.

“This misplaced outrage is supposed to justify Democrats’ new sweeping bill that would take over elections for all 50 states,” the senator said. “It would send public funds to political campaigns you disagree with, and make the bipartisan Federal Elections Commission partisan.”

“This is not about civil rights, or our racial past. It’s about rigging elections in the future,” Scott affirmed. “Race is not a political weapon to settle every issue the way one side wants.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.