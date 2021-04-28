Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says He Will Sign Constitutional Carry Bill

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says he supports constitutional carry for Texas and will sign legislation with a permit requirement if it reaches his desk.

On April 16, 2021, Breitbart News reported the Texas House passed legislation to abolish the requirement that law-abiding citizens get a permit from the state government before carrying a concealed handgun for self-defense.

KVUE/Texas Tribune notes when the legislation first appeared in the Senate, there did not appear to be enough support to pass it. However, “momentum” for passage of the legislation is now growing at an “unprecedented” rate in the state Senate.

Abbott is speaking about the possibility of ending the permit requirement.

On April 27, 2021, Abbott told WBAP radio that he will sign the legislation if it reaches his desk.

Abbott said, “Once the Senate passes it out, the House and Senate will convene and work out any differences and get it to my desk. And I’ll be signing it.”

Currently, 20 states do not require residents to acquire a permit before carrying a concealed handgun for self-defense: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (NOTE: Tennessee’s constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1, 2021.)

