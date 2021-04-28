Watch Live: President Joe Biden Addresses Joint Session of Congress

President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to Congress Wednesday evening.

The president’s address is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Biden is expected to address his record-setting $6 trillion in proposed welfare spending as well as issues such as gun control, higher taxes, policing reform, and immigration reform. He will also rally the country to keep wearing masks and to get vaccinated during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The speech will only have 12.5 percent of available seating in the House chamber due to the pandemic.

“It will be its own character, it will be its own wonderful character,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters about the speech. “We went from 1,600 people to 200 people. That is a different dynamic, but it has its own worth.”