Conservatives criticized Twitter Wednesday night for allowing “Uncle Tim” to trend after Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) gave the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s first address before a joint session of Congress.

During his rebuttal, Scott called out the intolerance from the left he has experienced. He said, “I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the N-word — by ‘progressives’! By liberals!”

He continued, “Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege… because a relative owned land generations before my time.”

He later added, “Believe me, I know our healing is not finished”:

Tonight’s the big night, y’all! Tune in LIVE right here to watch the boss’s speech. #TeamScottTakeoverhttps://t.co/hiSlt1sdlx — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 29, 2021

Shortly following his speech, pundits from the left started to use the term “Uncle Tim,” which soon started to trend on Twitter.

Republicans were outraged that Twitter allowed “Uncle Tim” to trend on the social media’s platform. They started criticizing Twitter in different forms, calling out the hypocrisy for allowing the term to go viral and not taking action against it:

Twitter is still out here going out of its way to make racist attacks against GOP Sen. Tim Scott go viral. Apparently they want him to suffer for the crime of upstaging Biden via a highly effective speech. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/zwXYyowdIX — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2021

Sen. @votetimscott is an honorable man. He's fought for Black Americans his entire life. HBCU funding, Criminal Justice & Police Reform, School Choice & Opportunity Zones. Bigotry should always be denounced. Biden & Democrats should denounce the disgusting use of "Uncle Tim”! pic.twitter.com/Lw01wgLYxX — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) April 29, 2021

And the media blue checks all suddenly looking away right at the same time. Weird. https://t.co/g74Om7aKho — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2021

Would love to understand why @Twitter will ban all kinds of offensive language aimed in one direction but when it’s aimed in the other, such as at a Republican like @TimScottSC, it’s trending pic.twitter.com/BF4Omf9k3m — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) April 29, 2021

Twitter would never let a pejorative trend against a Democrat, but has no problem with “Uncle Tim” and “Lady G” — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 29, 2021

The fact that “Uncle Tim” is trending on Twitter tells you all you need to know about the left — Javon Price 🇺🇸 (@realJavonPrice) April 29, 2021