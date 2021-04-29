Joe and Jill Biden Visit Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter in Georgia

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalyn Carter on Thursday, during a visit to Georgia to mark his 100th day of the presidency.

The presidential motorcade traveled through Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia, before pulling up to the Carter house at 2:30 p.m.

Reporters were told to wait outside during the visit, but they briefly spotted Biden and the first lady exiting the home after spending about 45 minutes in the Carter home.

Rosalyn Carter was spotted by reporters at the door, but former President Jimmy Carter was not visible during the visit.

Biden plans to celebrate his 100th day in office later Thursday evening at a drive-in car rally with supporters in Georgia.

Carter is 96 years old and was vaccinated for the coronavirus in February, allowing him and his wife to return to church services indoors.

An image of Carter was featured in a video in March with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton promoting the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m getting vaccinated because we want this pandemic to end a soon as possible,” he said in the video.