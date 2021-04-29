Joe Biden: ‘We the People Are the Government’

President Joe Biden urged Americans during his address to Congress Thursday not to fear government intervention in their lives, reminding them his administration is “We the people.”

“It’s time we remembered that ‘We the people’ are the government. You and I,” Biden said, “not some force in a distant capital, not some powerful force that we have no control over. It’s us. It’s ‘We the people.'”

Biden alluded to former President Donald Trump as an autocrat, praising the American people for withstanding his administration.

“We’ve stared into the abyss of insurrection and autocracy, pandemic and pain, and ‘We the people’ did not flinch,” he said.

Biden asserted that his administration’s first 100 days proved the American people are in charge.

“In our first 100 days together, we have acted to restore the people’s faith in our democracy to deliver,” he said, adding, “We’re delivering real results, people. They can see it, feel [it] in their own lives.”

Biden said America’s enemies believed the country was on the brink of failure, but people came together in the 2020 election.

“We united, with light and hope. We summoned a new strength, new resolve to position us to win the competition of the 21st century,” he said.