Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) unfurled a Mylar blanket at President Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday to bring attention to the border crisis.

The Colorado Republican took a different approach to draw attention to Biden’s border crisis, taking out a Mylar blanket, much like the blankets used by immigrants in migrant facilities on the southern border, in the House chamber.

“For those who complained about the sound of my Mylar blanket, imagine what this room sounds like. Fix it, Joe!” Boebert said alongside a picture of her setup.

“Biden refused to bring attention to the crisis he created at the southern border. So I did,” she added:

Biden refused to bring attention to the crisis he created at the southern border. So I did. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 29, 2021

.@laurenboebert opened a Mylar blanket on the floor, crinkling and making noise as it opened It was warmer than usual in the chamber when this speech started, but they have definitely cranked the AC since — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) April 29, 2021

Rep Lauren Boebert just took out a Mylar blanket, rustling it open and placing it on her lap. McCarthy whipped his head around to see what the noise was and what was going on. — Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) April 29, 2021

Boebert also live-tweeted criticism of the president during his speech, repeatedly dinging him for failing to mention the “crisis he created at our southern border”:

Will President Biden talk about the cartels that are destroying America? And I’m not talking about the radical left in attendance tonight. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 29, 2021

Biden still hasn’t mentioned the crisis he created at our southern border. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 29, 2021

The border is a war zone. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 29, 2021

Biden’s solution to illegal immigration is amnesty and open borders. Disappointed but not surprised. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 29, 2021

Biden used his speech Wednesday to tout massive amnesty to roughly 11-22 million illegal aliens residing in the U.S.

“On day one of my presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress,” Biden said. “If you believe we need a secure border — pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship — pass it.”

“If you actually want to solve the problem — I have sent you a bill, now pass it,” Biden continued, prompting criticism from Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

“While I share President Biden’s urgency in fixing our broken immigration system, what I didn’t hear tonight was a plan to address the immediate crisis at the border,” Kelly said in a statement, vowing to “continue holding this administration accountable to deliver the resources and staffing necessary for a humane, orderly process as we work to improve border security, support local economies, and fix our immigration system.”