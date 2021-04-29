Tim Scott: Liberals Call Me ‘the N-Word’ and ‘Uncle Tom’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) noted during his response to President Joe Biden’s address Wednesday evening that the left frequently attacks him by calling him racist names.

“I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance,” he said. “I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the N-word — by progressives, by liberals”!

Scott referred to a recent Washington Post “fact check” of his claim that he grew up in an impoverished family.

“Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege … because a relative owned land generations before my time,” he said.

Scott called for “common ground” on America’s discussion of race, noting that children should be taught they should be treated equally, no matter the color of their skin.

“A hundred years ago, kids in classrooms were taught the color of their skin was their most important characteristic — and if they looked a certain way, they were inferior,” he said. “Today, kids again are being taught that the color of their skin defines them — and if they look a certain way, they’re an oppressor.”

He accused the political figures and corporations of using racial divisions in America to gain more power.

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination,” he said. “And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”

Scott’s comments on race predictably earned him criticism from leftists on social media.

Twitter allowed the topic “Uncle Tim” to trend throughout the evening and even into Thursday morning, sparking anger from Republicans:

"Uncle Tim" is trending on Twitter right now because apparently it's okay to use racist epithets as long as they're directed at a Republican. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 29, 2021

Sen. @votetimscott is an honorable man. He's fought for Black Americans his entire life. HBCU funding, Criminal Justice & Police Reform, School Choice & Opportunity Zones. Bigotry should always be denounced. Biden & Democrats should denounce the disgusting use of "Uncle Tim”! pic.twitter.com/Lw01wgLYxX — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) April 29, 2021