President Joe Biden’s administration is flying thousands of border crossers into the United States interior on domestic, commercial flights without requiring them to test negative for the Chinese coronavirus or show proof of identity.

Federal data revealed to the House Committee on Homeland Security shows the Biden administration put about 7,200 border crossers on flights into the U.S. interior between February 19 to April 22, Rep. August Pfluger’s (R-TX) office confirmed to Breitbart News.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provided the data.

Those 7,200 border crossers put on flights at 10 U.S. border airports by the Biden administration were allowed to bypass photo identification requirements, the standard rules all American citizens are required to abide by.

Likewise, the border crossers are not required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test despite the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently confirming that border crossers in their custody are testing positive for coronavirus.

“Just in the last 3 months, TSA has flown over 7,200 illegal migrants on commercial airlines without photo ID’s or a negative COVID test,” Pfluger wrote in a post online. “The Biden Admin is knowingly endangering the lives of American citizens.”

This week, a New York Times report detailed how even after border crossers test positive for the coronavirus, they are not required to quarantine by the federal government. Instead, many are skipping their quarantine and traveling into the U.S. interior with the virus.

For months, Breitbart News has chronicled the Biden administration’s insistence on releasing tens of thousands of border crossers into the U.S., many of whom end up testing positive for the coronavirus afterward and keep traveling into the nation’s interior.

Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against DHS, alleging the administration is creating a coronavirus crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and potentially infecting Americans with the virus by exempting border crossers from testing and quarantine requirements Americans are subjected to.

