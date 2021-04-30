Liz Cheney Defends Biden Fist Bump: ‘We’re Not Sworn Enemies’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded Thursday to criticism after she gave President Joe Biden a fist bump prior to his joint address to Congress.

“I disagree strongly w/@JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way,” Cheney wrote in a tweet.

I disagree strongly w/@JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way. We’re different political parties. We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 30, 2021

“We’re different political parties,” Cheney added. “We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans.”

Cheney, one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump on the charge of inciting a riot on January 6, said earlier this month that she does not believe Trump “should be president again.”

Trump has signaled that he will endorse one of Cheney’s challengers, which, as of now, includes Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R) and state Rep. Chuck Gray (R).

When the New York Post asked her this month if she would consider a run for president in 2024, Cheney said, “I’m not ruling anything in or out — I’ve been here a long time.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.