Oregon Democrats Vote to Double Concealed Carry Permit Fee

Democrats in the Oregon House passed legislation to raise the state’s concealed carry permit fee from $50 to $100 on Thursday, and to require guns to be stored in locked containers.

As for storage, gun owners are also allowed a second option of storing their firearms in a gun room.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports the legislation, Senate Bill 554, also ups the fee for renewing a concealed carry permit, raising renewal price “from $50 to $75.”

The gun control bill passed with Democrat support. No Republican voted for it.

The Associated Press notes that SB 554’s gun storage requirements were an outgrowth of the 2012 Clackamas Town Center attack, which killed two. The attacker in that incident used a stolen gun.

Republicans argued the gun storage requirements will mean people will not have access to their firearms for self-defense.

Rep. David Brock Smith (R) said, “This bill won’t save lives. It will make criminals out of our law-abiding citizens.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.