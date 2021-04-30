Police and law enforcement agencies have a higher approval rating than President Joe Biden.
According to a Thursday NBC survey, Biden is less popular than police and other law enforcement agencies by 8 percent.
The poll shows Biden has a 50 percent approval rating while police and law enforcement agencies have a 58 percent approval rating.
The poll comes after the President addressed Congress to further radical social welfare programs and packages, receiving the lowest ratings in years for any president.
Preliminary data showed nearly 75 percent fewer Americans watched Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday compared to former President Trump’s first address in 2017. About 11.6 million viewers viewed the speech, according to Nielsen’s initial ratings data.
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama said on April 13 after a police shooting that the shooting is proof of “just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country.”
