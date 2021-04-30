Tulsi Gabbard Condemns ‘Despicable’ Personal Attacks Against Tim Scott

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn the “personal attacks” against Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) following President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress.

“The personal attacks against Senator Tim Scott were despicable,” Gabbard wrote in a tweet to her more than one million twitter followers.

“We need to discuss and debate issues fairly and with respect,” Gabbard added. “This is the spirit of aloha.”

Scott was tasked with delivering the Republican Party’s rebuttal to Biden’s address Wednesday and afterward Twitter allowed “Uncle Tim” to trend. During his rebuttal, Scott called out the intolerance from the left and reflected on personal experiences.

“I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the N-word — by ‘progressives’! By liberals,” Scott stated. “Believe me, I know our healing is not finished.”

During his response, Scott told viewers “America is not a racist country.”

“You know this stuff is wrong. Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” Scott declared Wednesday night. “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination, and it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”

Earlier this week, Gabbard, who is seen as a much more moderate member of the Democrat Party, also called on people to stop the “racialization” and “racialism” and instead look at individuals as “part of the human family.”