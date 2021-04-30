Watch Live: Biden’s Secret Service Arrests Illegal Aliens Outside White House

A group of illegal aliens and open borders activists were arrested on Friday by members of President Joe Biden’s secret service after blocking an intersection near the White House, demanding that Biden give them amnesty to permanently stay in the United States.

A couple of dozen activists affiliated with the open borders organization Movimiento Cosecha sat by a security checkpoint near the White House complex, reportedly delaying Biden’s motorcade, as Secret Service Police officers looked on.

Immigration Protestors have blocked exit of White House delaying Biden’s motorcade to the airport. pic.twitter.com/AyBugTadpy — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 30, 2021

“We are not afraid,” the self-described “comrades” sang. “We will live for liberation because we know why we were made.”

They also chanted in Spanish, demanding “permanent protect for all 11 million” illegal aliens living in U.S.

In a press release announcing the protest, the agitators said they were no longer satisfied with the “crumbs” from the Biden administration, which has included preventing about 9-in-10 deportations through a series of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) orders.

HAPPENING NOW: UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS, ALLIES BLOCK TRAFFIC SURROUNDING WHITE HOUSE, RISK ARREST TO PROTEST BIDEN'S ADMINISTRATION'S BROKEN PROMISES ON IMMIGRATION. Release: https://t.co/76ooRWPIUF — Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) April 30, 2021

“The current legislation the Democrats are pushing only focuses on a small portion of undocumented immigrants,” group organizer Hector Morales said.

“Even though I would qualify under the current Dream and Promise Act, I am risking arrest today to tell President Biden that I won’t accept piecemeal bills that exclude and criminalize my own community members,” he added.

“I won’t accept these crumbs. We need permanent protection for all.”

Cosecha members, wearing shirts that say "100 Days of Empty Promises" have been in a stand off with Secret Service for an hour around the perimeter of the White House. Biden, this is the message we're sending to you. We're done waiting around & we won't settle for crumbs pic.twitter.com/SHqsOB4oIr — Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) April 30, 2021

A protester denounced Democrats’ “empty promises” and thanked the “allies” for risking arrest.

“Biden originally committed to a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants,” organizer Gema Lowe said.

Movimiento Cosecha said Lowe has been living illegally in Michigan for almost 30 years.

“Now he is ready to pursue a ‘piecemeal’ strategy instead that would exclude me and millions of others who have lived in this country for decades. We deserve better,” she declared.

“That is why today I am willing to risk arrest, detention, and deportation to demand papers, not crumbs.”

The White House protest is a precursor to a large one schedule to be held Saturday, or May Day, a popular protest day for far leftists.

