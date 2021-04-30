A group of open borders activists and illegal aliens demanded “total freedom” from both law enforcement and borders during a lengthy demonstration in Washington, DC, Friday, where Secret Service made arrests after activists blocked an intersection near the White House.

Several activists, some of whom are affiliated with the group Movimiento Cosecha, carried megaphones and led the crowd in chants of “Cops and borders we don’t need them. All we want is total freedom!”

According to a release detailing the protest, illegal aliens, DACA recipients, and their allies moved to block traffic around the White House on President Biden’s 100th day of office to protest what they described as “crumbs” from the 78-year-old commander-in-chief and his fellow Democrats.