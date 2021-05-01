CNN Poll: 64% Say Voter ID Requirements Make Elections ‘More Fair’

A majority of Americans believe basic voter ID requirements, such as requiring a valid photo ID prior to casting a ballot, would make elections “more fair,” despite the steady stream of mischaracterizations from top Democrats, who contend that such requirements are oppressive and akin to the Jim Crow era.

The survey provided a series of potential rules a state could implement regarding voting and asked respondents to rate if the suggested rule would make elections “more fair,” “less fair,” or the same.

Notably, 64 percent of respondents said requiring voters to provide photo identification before casting a ballot would make elections “more fair,” compared to 17 percent who said “less fair,” and 17 percent who said it “would not make much difference.”

A majority of voters, 65 percent, also said “ensuring that in-person voting before Election Day is available outside of normal business hours and on the weekends” would make elections “more fair,” and 51 percent said automatic voter registration would make elections “more fair,” as well.

Other proposals included:

Allowing a voter to register at their polling place on election day 48 percent said “more fair,” 23 percent said “less fair”

Allowing election officials to send absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in the state 42 percent said “more fair,” 36 percent said “less fair”

Limiting access to ballot drop boxes to only those hours when polls are also open 34 percent said “more fair,” 41 percent said “less fair”

Making it against the law to provide food or water to people waiting in line to vote 13 percent said “more fair,” 39 percent said “less fair,” but a plurality, 46 percent, said it “would to make much difference”



The survey, taken April 21-26, among 1,004 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percent.

Recent surveys show Americans continuing to support basic election integrity measures, including requiring a voter to show valid identification prior to casting a ballot.