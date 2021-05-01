A plurality of U.S. adults say loose voting rules, which can result in illegal votes being cast, are a “bigger problem” than voter access, a CNN poll released Friday found.

The survey, conducted by SSRS from April 21-April 26 among 1,004 adults, asked respondents to gauge what they consider to be a “bigger problem” regarding elections in the United States. The choices were: 1) “That the rules around voting make it too difficult for eligible citizens who want to vote to cast a ballot” or 2) “That the rules around voting are not strict enough to prevent illegal votes from being cast.”

A plurality, 46 percent, chose the latter, identifying loose voting rules as a “bigger issue,” compared to 45 percent who chose the former. Four percent said that “neither is a problem in the United States,” and five percent expressed no opinion.

The results indicate a narrowing in opinion, as the same survey, taken March 3-8, showed 53 percent identifying loose voting rules as a bigger issue, compared to the 39 percent who chose voter access.

Notably, the survey found nearly one-third of respondents, or 30 percent, expressing the belief that President Biden “did not legitimately win enough votes to win the presidency.” Sixty-five percent indicated otherwise. Of the thirty percent who do not believe Biden won legitimately, 69 percent said there is “solid evidence” of that, compared to 29 percent who base their view on “suspicion only.”

The survey comes as state legislatures move to implement basic election integrity laws, which Democrats have routinely criticized as oppressive and in some cases racist. That happened again this week as the Florida legislature passed SB 90, an election integrity measure that enhances voter ID requirements, adds restrictions to ballot drop boxes, and cracks down on ballot harvesting.

“This bill is the revival of Jim Crow in this state whether the sponsors admit it or not,” Democrat state Rep. Omari Hardy said, repeating the false narrative continually touted by top Democrats such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and President Biden himself.

Recent surveys consistently show a majority of Americans, including a majority of black and Hispanic voters, support basic election integrity measures, such as voter ID.