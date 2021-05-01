Sacramento Officials Propose Record High Police Budget

Sacramento is set to push back against the “defund the police” movement while planning to reveal its highest police budget on record.

“The proposed police budget is set just shy at $165.8 million, a roughly $9.4 million increase from last year’s amended budget,” Fox News reported Saturday.

City Manager Howard Chan put forth the annual budget, which is scheduled to begin with the fiscal year on July 1.

“One notable item was the police budget, which has continued to grow year over year — barring a small amendment last year to remove $1 million,” the outlet continued:

Sacramento had voted in October 2020 to push for “new approaches” to public safety, but the new budget covers a number of changes that would be necessary for general police reforms. The budget covers a number of additions, including five new officers and necessary equipment, such as body cameras — set at $1.6 million — and IT infrastructures such as data storage, software and backup solutions — coming in at $1.5 million. The budget also proposes $880,740 for “less-than-lethal” equipment.

In his letter to the mayor and members of the city council, Chan said the city “also continues to develop its new Department of Community Response, which will offer an alternative response model for 911 calls that do not require fire or police assistance.”

The budget is awaiting approval and is subject to changes, the Fox report stated.

A poll released Monday found a majority of voters disagreed with reducing any type of funds for police departments.

“The latest poll found that nearly double the amount of voters oppose reducing the funding for police departments around the country than support it,” Breitbart News reported.

“The registered voters surveyed showed 62 percent believe the funds should not be moved to fund other areas. At the same time, the survey found that only 33 percent are in favor,” the article continued.

During a recent interview on Fox News Channel’s America Reports, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) criticized efforts by the far left to defund law enforcement.

“People don’t want to see police defunded. And every community across America you see that,” he commented, adding, “The Democrats, for whatever reason, have just gone all-in on this crazy idea.”