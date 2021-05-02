Wisconsin Republican Derrick Van Orden told Breitbart News this weekend that the establishment media are “burying” the explosive revelation that his Democrat opponent Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) has as a tenant a seedy massage parlor that advertised on websites known to law enforcement to solicit illicit sexual activity.

Van Orden, who is running to unseat Kind in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections in Wisconsin’s third congressional district, appeared on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel this weekend to discuss the story and how Kind, instead of addressing the revelation, has leveled baseless accusations of racism against Van Orden over it.

Host Matthew Boyle, Breitbart News’ Washington political editor, spoke with Van Orden about the upcoming midterm election and all of the news that has happened this week in his campaign. Boyle first mentioned Kind having multiple rental properties around Wisconsin. One of them happens to have as a tenant a shady massage parlor, Asian Sunny Massage, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Financial disclosures show Kind has made between $15,001 and $50,000 in rent income from a building per year.

Van Orden said when he first heard the reports of this from the original story that Fox News broke about Kind, he was surprised. The Wisconsin Republican said the report shows a “sitting Democrat Congressman Ron Kind owns a building in Downtown La Crosse, his home town, that has been renting office space to a massage parlor that has been advertising on websites known by law enforcement to encourage illicit sex, so that’s what we know for sure, and we’re not Democrats, so we’re not gonna start throwing bombs around. I have no idea what has taken place in this establishment, and I’m not accusing them of anything at all, but these types of businesses have been shown to be part of the human trafficking network. So Ron Kind is very, very proud to say that he is a special prosecutor and that he has prosecuted people who have committed child abuse, and I commend him for that.”

But, Van Orden continued, “as a special prosecutor, for him to say that he has no idea of the potentiality of this type of establishment, a massage parlor that has been advertising on websites known by law enforcement to encourage illicit sex to say that he didn’t understand that is just really hard to believe, and by him coming out and accusing me of racism and all these other things, it just shows that he’s trying to deflect the story away from himself, so this story is not about me. So, it’s not about Derek Van Orden; the story is about a sitting United States Democrat congressmen renting office space to a massage parlor that has been advertising on websites known by law enforcement to encourage illicit sex, that’s the beginning and the end of the story.”

Van Orden also mentioned it is amazing how the media is mostly silent on this, in large part because Kind is a Democrat Congressman. “Why isn’t the press hammering this?” Van Orden said. “If this were a Republican sitting US Congressperson, this would be front-page news; it would be 24/7 on CNN, but they seem to be burying this story.”

Boyle proposed the reason the media is silent on Kind is that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needs members like Kind in the Chamber to keep her speakership since she already has a very slim, shrinking majority. Boyle brought up the news from a local television station that uncovered there have been seven police calls to the massage parlor in less than three years of being in business — including several times in the middle of the night.

WKBT reported the seven calls did not result in any criminal complaint:

3/19/21 1:38 AM – 911 CHECK

9/3/20 – 4:27 PM – 911 CHECK

3/6/20 2:06 AM – 911 CHECK

10/13/19 6:29 AM – 911 CHECK

6/16/19 3:02 AM – 911 CHECK

1/22/19 4:08 PM – SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

6/11/18 1:09 PM – WELFARE CHECK

Boyle asked Van Orden if he would think Kind should “be checking into why the police were called seven times to this location that he owns and rents to the spot” rather than leveling baseless accusations of racism.

Van Orden said Kind should focus on trying to figure out what is happening in this business that operates on his property, and why the police repeatedly were called there, but that Kind has not taken those steps.

“If there’s potentially nefarious activity taking place in the building that you own, and you’ve gained financially from renting to. If I know that I file in that building, I would be in there and figuring out what the heck is going on right now,” Van Orden said. “I would ask law enforcement to look into this stuff, and again, I don’t know anything about this particular business itself, I don’t know what’s taking place there, but these types of businesses have been proven to be a link in the chain for human sex trafficking, and that’s important, it’s modern-day slavery, and we’ve gotta work together to make sure that this stops.”

Van Orden said Kind’s statement in response to the revelations, where he accused Van Orden of racism rather than looking into the potentially illicit operations of this business operating on his property from which he has financially gained, is an attempt to “deflect” questions and the issue to Van Orden rather than his own culpability.

“Why is he trying to deflect to me, and why is the press essentially covering up for him now the La Crosse Tribune did a story in the paper, and I commend them for that,” Van Orden said. “It could have been a little bit more detailed, and they could ask a lot more questions to Ron Kind and to this business personally. But, if you think about this, the margins are so close in the House Representatives right now, and the Wisconsin third district people are saying, ‘oh, the road to taking the house back runs through the third district in the state of Wisconsin.’”

“As soon as he was accused of something, that he has verified himself, that he owns that building, he has verified himself that he has accepted rent money from a massage parlor that has been advertising on websites that promote illicit sex,” Van Orden added. “He’s admitted that clearly. So rather than standing up and saying, Yes, this is wrong, I’m gonna look into this, I understand that these types of businesses… And again, I’m not saying that this particular business, but these types of businesses are known to be a link in human trafficking, human trafficking is the scourge of the 21st century in his slavery.”

Van Orden said the proper response from a congressman should have been more proactive and responsible. He said he thinks Kind should have come out and said that “I, as a former prosecutor in my hometown of La Crosse, Wisconsin, will look into this and make sure this is not taking place.”

“This is not a Democrat or a Republican issue; this is not a right or left issue. This is a right or wrong issue, we cannot allow slavery to be taking place in the United States of America, that’s exactly what human sex trafficking is, and if you’re in any way, shape or form involved with that industry, you need to be shut down hard and right now, this is not a joke,” Van Orden added. “This has real-world implications and consequences for tens of thousands of young boys and girls who are objected [sic] from their families or sold into slavery, in the United States and it’s taking place right now, and if there’s anything, we can do the stuff that we need to work collectively to do just that.”

Van Orden also ripped the Democrats in Washington for their radical leftist agenda, as evidenced by President Joe Biden’s speech this past week to a joint session of Congress.

He said the “radical socialist policies” Biden put forth are letting the Democrats pretend they “have this tremendous mandate, like FDR had they don’t then one senator majority in the Senate [sic], and it’s like five in the house. That is not the type of mandate from a populace that says, ‘let’s radically alter our system of government in our economy.”

“We have to absolutely interrupt that chain, which means that for sure, I am 100% positive. That unless something happens effectively and changing this one-party rule, that in five years, this nation. We’re not gonna be able to recognize it,” Van Orden continued.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) came out with a list of vulnerable Democrats it is looking to flip.

“Ron Kind is number one on the list for the Democrat party for being vulnerable, he’s number one on the Republican list for being vulnerable, the Democrat party has already put $1.4 million into propping up Ron Kind and a couple of other of these vulnerable Democrats because they know that the House has to be flipped,” Van Orden said.

“The sense of urgency is on the Democrat Party because they realize that in fact, they do not have a mandate to have a razor-thin majority. So, they’re trying to cram through so many things in a short period of time because they realize that this way is coming, and it’s going to change because of the people,” Van Orden said. “I speak to hundreds and hundreds of Americans every day or excuse me, every week, and they all tell me that they do not want this to take place. They just don’t.”

This, he asserted, is “why it’s imperative that we work together to get the House flipped, and that’s what I’m doing every single day, is working hard for that.”

