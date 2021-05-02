Illegal alien sex offenders are being freed into the United States thanks to President Joe Biden’s “sanctuary country” orders, a local media report details.

In February, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued orders preventing ICE agents from arresting and deporting illegal aliens unless they are terrorists, known gang members, or recently convicted of an aggravated felony. An analysis of the orders revealed they are likely to prevent about 9-in-10 deportations.

A report by FOX 29’s Yami Virgin in San Antonio, Texas, reveals that aside from local counties having to release criminal illegal aliens onto the streets, the U.S. Marshals are releasing illegal alien sex offenders from their custody as a result of the Biden orders.

Two illegal alien sex offenders — one in Austin, Texas, and another in Del Rio, Texas, — were released by U.S. Marshals after ICE agents were prevented from taking them into custody, sources in law enforcement told Virgin.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service said they do not comment on cases “that are the subject of ongoing or pending litigation.”

Last week, Virgin reported likely thousands of criminal illegal aliens have been released from local and county jails as ICE agents are stopped from taking them into custody. In San Antonio, alone, Virgin reported 36 criminal illegal aliens had been released into the community rather than turned over to ICE agents.

Those released illegal aliens had been arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, domestic violence, and drug crimes.

Multiple states, including Texas and Florida, are suing Biden for the sanctuary country orders — noting criminal illegal aliens who would have otherwise been deported are now being released directly into their communities.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.