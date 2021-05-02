The city of Racine, Wisconsin, will soon deploy a “mobile” polling place funded by the non-profit Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL), using money donated by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, in 2020.

As Breitbart News reported last year, Zuckerberg and Chan donated hundreds of millions of dollars of their personal wealth to CTCL, which made funding available to local governments in Democrat-heavy areas of key battleground states. The funds were used to drive up voter turnout — which, given the geographic focus of the donations, meant boosting Democrat turnout. Critics accused the so-called “safe elections” project of being a Democratic get-out-the-vote (GOTV) operation in disguise.

The Racine Journal Times reported Saturday (original links):