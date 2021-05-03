Joe Biden Takes 94 Executive Actions on Immigration in 100 Days

President Joe Biden unleashed a flurry of 94 executive actions on immigration in his first 100 days, according to an analysis by the Migration Policy Institute.

The president and his administration moved quickly to dismantle immigration enforcement measures put into place by former President Donald Trump, opening up the border to more illegal aliens and noncitizens.

Unattended migrants continue to rush the border after Biden ended Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy and other measures to reduce the flow of noncitizens crossing the border.

Under Biden, the Department of Homeland Security ordered Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to stop targeting illegal aliens for removal unless they pose gang involvement or significant criminal charges. ICE cases are also subject to review, slowing, or reversing enforcement actions.

Criminal illegal aliens are also getting released from prison as a result of Biden’s new “sanctuary country” orders.

As a result, MPI reports, ICE arrests have decreased by more than 60 percent under Biden from the last full months of detention during the Trump administration in February 2020, before the pandemic.

The president also extended Temporary Protected Status for 320,000 Venezuelans and 1,600 Burmese, ended Trump’s public charge rule requiring immigrants to be financially independent, and terminated Trump’s travel and visa restrictions.

Biden even scrapped a new more difficult citizenship civics test that former President Trump enacted for immigrants.

The remarkable speed of Biden’s executive actions has dramatically exceeded the first 100 days of the Trump administration, as the former president enacted fewer than 30 executive actions on immigration.