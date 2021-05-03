Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to headline a June Republican Party fundraising dinner in New Hampshire, a source familiar with the event confirmed to Breitbart News on Monday.

Republican National Committee (RNC) member and Hillsborough County Republican Chair Chris Ager informed Fox News, “We are very excited to have the vice president as our keynote speaker.”

The “major” Hillsborough County GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan awards dinner event will take place June 3 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Granite State also holds the first presidential primary in the country.

The confirmation of Pence’s keynote speech increases speculation he will be a 2024 contender for president of the United States.

Breitbart News exclusively reported Friday that “Pence is working on merging the Make America Great Again movement with traditional conservative principles by uniting behind a positive agenda going into the 2022 midterms.”

Pence’s speaking engagements aim to unify the limited government, pro-family, and religious liberty agenda to withstand the Democrats’ attacks heading into the midterm elections.

“It is time to unite behind a positive agenda, built upon our highest ideals to win back America,” Pence remarked in South Carolina, his first speech since leaving the White House. “We have the winning agenda. I have no doubt about it, built on American values and on our confidence in the American people.”

Thank you Palmetto Family! It was a great honor to be with one of the most effective pro-family organizations in America last night! pic.twitter.com/RFK67dv8kq — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) April 30, 2021

The rumors of Pence’s presidential ambitions join those of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).