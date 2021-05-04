Joe Biden Details Vaccine Push for ‘Less Eager’ Americans

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the next phase of his effort to get more Americans vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The president acknowledged during a speech at the White House that vaccination rates were slowing down, as the number of Americans anxious to get the vaccine was lessening.

“Now, we’re going to have to bring the vaccine to people who are less eager,” he said.

Biden said he would focus on getting more Americans vaccinated, particularly kids between 12-15, adults who had difficulty finding a shot, and Americans who remain unconvinced getting the vaccine is necessary.

He also criticized younger Americans in their twenties and thirties who believed they did not need the vaccine.

“Let me be absolutely clear, you do need to get vaccinated,” he said.

Biden reassured Americans the vaccines were safe, even noting that the first two were approved by the Food and Drug Administration under former President Donald Trump.

“Even if your chance of getting seriously ill is low, why take the risk when you have a safe, free and convenient way to prevent it?” he asked.

Biden ignored a question from a reporter who asked if he supported making the vaccines mandatory and said he is optimistic that Americans will continue to get the vaccine voluntarily.

“We know we’re going to get to a place where the doubters exist or the people, I don’t want to say lazy, just not sure how to get to where they want to go it’s going to be hard,” he said.

Biden also expressed his desire to eventually vaccinate the entire planet for coronavirus.

“As long as there’s a problem anywhere in the world … we’re going to move as quickly as we can to get as many doses of Moderna and Pfizer as possibly can be produced and export those around the world,” he said.