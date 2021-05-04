Mitt Romney Defends ‘Person of Conscience’ Liz Cheney

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Tuesday defended House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the Wyoming Republican faces intense blowback over her sharp criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

Romney wrote of Cheney on social media: “Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie. As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: ‘I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.'”

On Monday, Cheney said anyone alleging that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is “poisoning our democratic system” — a direct rebuke of Trump, who declared hours prior that the outcome of the last election would be known moving forward as “THE BIG LIE!”

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted of the former president’s remark. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Cheney’s repeated targeting of Trump has caused a divide in the House GOP caucus at a time when the party is working to retake the lower chamber.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is said to have given up on defending Cheney (R-WY), suggesting the Wyoming Republican’s days in House GOP leadership are numbered.

McCarthy said Tuesday that he has “lost confidence” in Cheney during an off-air hot mic moment with Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy, according to Axios.

“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy reportedly told Doocy. “I’ve had it with… I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence… Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”

McCarthy stated in his interview with Doocy that House Republicans are “concerned” about whether Cheney can continue her leadership duties as she continues to drive a wedge between Republicans with her critical comments regarding former President Donald Trump.

“There’s no concern about how she voted on impeachment. That decision has been made. I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair — to carry out the message,” the House Minority Leader said. “We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority. Remember, majorities are not given; they are earned. And that’s about the message about going forward.”