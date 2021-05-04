Nancy Pelosi Praises ‘Lynne Cheney’ for ‘Her Courage and Patriotism’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday praised House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her “courage” and “patriotism” as the Wyoming Republican faces intense blowback for her sharp criticism of former President Donald Trump.

“I do commend Lynne Cheney for her courage, for her patriotism,” Pelosi said, mistakenly referring to Liz Cheney as Lynne, who is the congresswoman’s mother and wife of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“I wish her well,” the speaker added. “Perhaps this challenge will make her stronger. I don’t know, that’s up to her caucus. I don’t welcome their participation in our caucus and I’m sure they don’t welcome my participation in theirs.”

Speaker Pelosi on Rep. Liz Cheney: "I do commend Lynne Cheney for her courage, for her patriotism." pic.twitter.com/9klVMyBcE4 — The Recount (@therecount) May 4, 2021

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.