A new report says House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is done defending Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), signaling that the anti-Trump lawmaker’s days as House Republican Conference chairwoman may be numbered.

McCarthy said Tuesday that he has “lost confidence” in Cheney during an off-air hot mic moment with Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy, according to Axios.

“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy reportedly told Doocy. “I’ve had it with… I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence… Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”

McCarthy stated in his interview with Doocy that House Republicans are “concerned” about whether Cheney can continue her leadership duties as she continues to drive a wedge between Republicans with her critical comments regarding former President Donald Trump.

“There’s no concern about how she voted on impeachment. That decision has been made. I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair — to carry out the message,” the House Minority Leader said. “We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority. Remember, majorities are not given; they are earned. And that’s about the message about going forward.”

One Capitol Hill sources recently told The Hill it appears highly unlikely that Cheney will remain House Republican Conference chairwoman in the coming weeks.

“There is no way that Liz will be conference chair by month’s end,” the source said. “When there is a vote, it won’t be a long conference; it will be fast. Everyone knows the outcome.”

“This is a broad range of lawmakers who have had it with her,” another source stated. “She’s a liability, and McCarthy’s as fed up as the rest of us that she is focused on the past rather than winning back the House.”

Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump in February, has argued that the former president should have no role in shaping the future of the Republican Party and affirmed she would not support him for president in 2024. Instead, Cheney has stated that she is keeping options open for her own White House bid.

“I’m not ruling anything in or out — I’ve been here a long time,” Cheney said in an interview last week with The New York Post when asked about a possible run.

“I think we have a huge number of interesting candidates, but I think that we’re going to be in a good position to be able to take the White House,” the lawmaker continued. “I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view that’s disqualifying.”

“I think that adherence to the Constitution, adherence to your oath has got to be at the top of the list. So, I think, you know that certainly will be a factor that I’m looking at and I think a number of voters will be looking at as they decide about ’24,” she added.