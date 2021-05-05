Kamala Harris, Husband Kiss While Wearing Face Masks

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, both of whom are vaccinated, gave each other a kiss through their face masks as she departed Joint Base Andrews to make a trip to Rhode Island.

Harris and her husband, who are now both fully vaccinated, received the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine in late December at a hospital in Washington, DC.

Vice President Kamala Harris kisses her husband while both of them are wearing masks pic.twitter.com/I7XVIuYTJ8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 5, 2021

“Literally, this is about saving lives, it’s literally about saving lives,” Harris said at the time she received the vaccine in front of live tv cameras. “I trust the scientists. And it is the scientists that created and approved this vaccine.”

“I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine, it is relatively painless, it happens really quickly, it is safe,” Harris added.

Harris traveled to Rhode Island on Wednesday to meet with small businesses in an effort to promote President Joe Biden’s “Getting Back on Track Tour” following the climax of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by the Providence Journal, Harris is slated to participate in a “social impact speed pitch” in Providence with “socially focused” entrepreneurs in the state. The publication also noted that Harris will discuss the importance of high-speed internet, which is a part of Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.