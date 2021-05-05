Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) net favorability is under water as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) continues to see more positive numbers despite constant criticism from the establishment media over his response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, an Economist/YouGov survey released this week found.

According to the survey, 25 percent of the U.S. adults surveyed have a “very” or “somewhat” favorable view of the New York governor, compared to the majority — 53 percent — who have a “very” or “somewhat” unfavorable view. Of those, 34 percent have a “very” unfavorable view of Cuomo, who has long kept the state locked down and continues to keep a statewide mask mandate in place.

DeSantis, whom the establishment media and Democrats routinely attacked due to his pro-freedom approach throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, fares far better than his Democrat counterpart, with 34 percent holding a “very” or “somewhat” favorable view and 32 percent holding a “very” or “somewhat” unfavorable view. Notably, one-third of respondents said they “didn’t know.”

In all, DeSantis’s net favorability is far better than Cuomo’s, +2 percent versus Cuomo’s -28 percent:

Net Favourabilities: Obama: +11%

M. Obama: +11%

Tim Scott: +11%

Jill Biden: +8%

DeSantis: +2%

Haley: +1%

Emhoff: -1%

Manchin: -3%

Giuliani: -8%

Gaetz: -12%

Hunter Biden: -15%

Cuomo: -28% Economist/YouGov / May 4, 2021 / n=1500 / Onlinehttps://t.co/fLhlZFG1kg — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) May 5, 2021

Both governors continue to take drastically different approaches to the pandemic in their respective states. DeSantis, for example, signed a bill on Monday prohibiting the use of vaccine passports in Florida. Additionally, he suspended local coronavirus restrictions, building on his long-held pro-liberty approach for Florida residents.

In March, Cuomo effectively bragged about his state rolling out a vaccine passport program, testing its use for events at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center.

“The Excelsior Pass will play a critical role in getting information to venues and sites in a secure and streamlined way, allowing us to fast-track the reopening of these businesses and getting us one step closer to reaching a new normal,” he said in a March statement.

An April survey shows fewer than half of likely voters consider a vaccine passport a “good idea.”

“We have a right to work and a right for businesses to be open regardless of what any local government wants to do. And the result is, our unemployment is 4.7 percent,” DeSantis told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview this month following the signing of what has been dubbed Florida’s “anti-riot” bill.

“The more blue an area is, the worse it’s governed. I mean it’s just a disaster what we’ve seen. It’s always been the case kind of in my lifetime, but I think in the last year, it’s been exacerbated between COVID lockdowns and the rioting,” the governor said.

The survey, taken May 1-4 among 1,500 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percent.