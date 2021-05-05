The majority of Georgians believe President Joe Biden and the Democrats are steering America in the wrong direction, causing struggle ahead of the midterms for far-left Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is set to run for reelection.

Fifty-two percent of Georgians believe Biden and the far-left Democrats in Washington have pushed Americans down the wrong path, which was shown in a recent poll.

The poll took place April 20 to May 3 by the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, six months since the general election and the runoff for the two Senate seats in Georgia. The survey asked 844 registered voters, with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

The poll also found that Trump has remained extremely popular among the Republican base in Georgia, with a favorable rating of 87 percent.

Nick Knight, a Georgian who lives in Barrow County, told the Atlantic Journal-Constitution (AJC) he views former President Donald Trump as the head of the Republican Party. In addition, by telling the AJC, he “would be more inclined to support candidates that receive the former president’s endorsement.”

“I feel like he is a strong leader,” continued Knight when talking to the AJC. “He says whatever everybody is thinking and what nobody wants to say.”

This is a major turning point for the voters in Georgia that recently elected two Democrats in runoff races to represent them in the United States Senate.

Warnock, who defeated former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in one of two runoff races, now has to run again for a full term as a Senator.

Warnock was recently caught up in partisan politics as he supported Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to move the All-Star Game and 2021 draft from Georgia. He only called the move “unfortunate.” MLB moved the games in order to make a statement after the

MLB announced the move last month in the wake of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed an election integrity bill that strengthened voting rules in the state. Democrats spread false information about the law, saying it was meant to restrict the voting abilities of minority groups. President Joe Biden even repeated the false claim and compared the law to the Jim Crow era. A report found that the economic impact on Georgia’s businesses from the move could be between $37 million and $190 million.

The poll found a majority (53.5 percent) of Georgians opposed the All-Star game being moved from their state in response to the voter integrity laws.

An overwhelming majority (60.3 percent) also feel that woke American companies should not use their public roles, position, or events in order to influence any type of political, cultural, or social change to American’s daily lives.

Warnock has been caught up for having “radical” viewpoints in the past. During a debate in the last cycle, Warnock was asked whether he would denounce Marxism, and Warnock evaded the question. In Warnock’s past writings, he has put major interest in Marxism, a philosophy named for Communist Manifesto author Karl Marx employed by oppressive governments such as China and the Soviet Union.

In Warnock’s 2014 book, the Democrat cited more than 30 separate works by the aforementioned Cone in his book, including several works on Marxism.