Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) on Wednesday joined the growing chorus of House Republicans calling for Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) ouster as House Republican Conference chairwoman.

“True patriots must call out these fake politicians,” Cawthorn wrote on Twitter. “We are in a fight against communism that is threatening to take over our nation. We must unify. Liz Cheney is fracturing this movement and allowing the roots of socialism to take hold in the fabric of this Republic. She must go.”

Cheney has lost a significant amount of support to remain House Republican Conference chairwoman due to her repeated attacks on former President Donald Trump. Cheney has said Trump should not play a role in shaping the future Republican Party and has blamed him for the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, both statements that have angered conservatives at a time when House Republicans seek to retake the majority in the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was caught on hot mic stating that he has “lost confidence” in Cheney after the Wyoming Republican slammed Trump for referring his defeat to President Joe Biden as the “BIG LIE.”

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney said of Trump’s comments. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

On Wednesday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) expressed support for removing Cheney from her leadership position and endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to replace her, Punchbowl News first reported.

“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” a Scalise spokesperson said in a statement.

Trump quickly joined Scalise in backing Stefanik for House Republican Conference chair.

“Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership. We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!” the former president said in a statement.