San Diego County, California, will spend $5 million to provide taxpayer-funded lawyers to illegal aliens in federal custody to help them fight their deportations.

This week, San Diego’s Board of Supervisors approved a one-year pilot program that will cost taxpayers about $5 million to reward illegal aliens with free legal representation so they can fight their deportations in court.

The Associated Press reports:

The 3-2 vote orders work to begin on a $5 million, one-year pilot program administered through the county’s public defender’s office. It would provide lawyers for free to those detained at Otay Mesa Detention Center, the local federal immigration detention facility. [Emphasis added] County staff have 90 days to report back on a plan to fund and operate the program permanently in partnership with immigrant defense and non-profit groups. [Emphasis added]

While dozens of Democrat-controlled localities have adopted taxpayer-funded programs to provide free lawyers to illegal aliens fighting deportation, San Diego County would be the first jurisdiction along the United States-Mexico border to adopt such a measure.

Already, San Diego County has a rigid sanctuary policy that shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation. More than a year ago, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials accused San Diego County of hiding details on illegal aliens charged with child abuse.

