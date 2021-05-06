Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: I’m a ‘Planned Parenthood Baby’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed Thursday she is a “planned parenthood baby” after her mother used the organization for prenatal care when she was pregnant.

In a long-winded response during a subcommittee hearing on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez attempted to lambast Republicans for their pro-life agenda:

First and foremost, I don’t want to hear a single person on this committee or outside of this committee talk about valuing life when they continue to uphold the death penalty, when they continue to support policies that disproportionately incarcerate and lead to the deaths of black men and people throughout this country, and uphold and absolutely unjust medical system that exists for profit that allows people to die because they can’t afford to live.

Ocasio-Cortez then began her discussion on Planned Parenthood, claiming she herself is a “Planned Parenthood baby.”

Rep. @AOC: “Let’s talk about how many lives Planned Parenthood has saved & how many babies have been born because of the prenatal care provided by PP. And if you don’t believe it and if you’ve never met a Planned Parenthood baby, I’m happy to let you know that I am one." pic.twitter.com/GOcFikX34K — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 6, 2021

“If we want to talk about Planned Parenthood, let’s talk about how many lives Planned Parenthood has saved and how many babies have been born because of the prenatal care provided by Planned Parenthood,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“If you don’t believe it and if you’ve never met a Planned Parenthood baby, I’m happy to let you know that I am one,” Ocasio-Cortez added, telling viewers that her “mother received and relied on prenatal care from Planned Parenthood when she was pregnant with me.”

“If we’re concerned about life, we don’t get to talk about anyone else who’s not concerned about the full spectrum of that when we are upholding policies that kill people,” she concluded.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.