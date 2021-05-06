Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Will Not Seek Reelection

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Thursday evening that she would not seek reelection this year. She published an open letter to her city’s residents.
She wrote, “As Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor.”
Bottoms declared that she can “absolutely” win again. She added, “Multiple credible polls have shown that if the race for Mayor were held today, I would be re-elected.”
In her letter, she praised her administration for implementing “minority and women participation” and “minority equity ownership” requirements in a local “redevelopment” project. “A social justice movement took over our streets” across the past year, she wrote.
Bottoms promised to “[work] to advance the agenda of the Biden-Harris Administration.”
