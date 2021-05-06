Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the latest radical Democrat to come to Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) defense, smearing the Republican Party as an “anti-democratic cult.”

“Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will likely be voted off the House Republican Leadership,” the Democrat socialist senator said on Thursday.

“Her crime: acknowledging the reality that Trump lost the election. The Republican Party is no longer a ‘conservative” party,'” he assessed. “It is an anti-democratic cult pushing the Big Lie and conspiracy theories”:

Indeed, Cheney has continued to receive support from both Democrats and establishment Republicans following her Monday tweet in which she said, “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system”:

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) is among those on the left defending Cheney as conservatives seek to oust the Wyoming Republican from her leadership position.

“I think Liz Cheney’s greatest offense apparently is she is principled and she believes in the truth,” Hoyer told the Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty this week, also using the term “cult.”

“She’s obviously a very conservative Republican from the state of Wyoming, so it’s not a question of ideology. It’s a question of cult,” Hoyer said.

“It’s a question of cult of personality — that if you’re not 1,000 percent for Donald Trump, somehow you’re not a good Republican, you’re not worthy of being in the leadership,” he continued, again describing Cheney as a principled individual “committed to truth.”

According to reports, Cheney is said to have “checked out” and “already accepting her fate” as her colleagues gear up to oust her as Republican Conference Chair, with some — including Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and former President Trump — floating Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as her replacement.