During his latest show, Glenn Loury, an Ivy League economics professor and host of video blog The Glenn Show, blasted the teaching of identity politics in higher education, calling it a “criminal abdication of our pedagogic responsibilities,” while asserting a teacher’s responsibility is to challenge students’ preconceptions about themselves.

Loury was talking to John McWhorter, an author and linguistics professor at Columbia University, on Tuesday when he began discussing the issue of identity politics in American higher education.

“To teach young people that they are this [the color of their skin] is criminal in my opinion,” he stated.

“We’re to challenge them!” he exclaimed.

The teaching of identity politics in American higher education is a criminal abdication of our pedagogic responsibilities, says this Ivy League prof. pic.twitter.com/Zi65wfQXeh — Glenn Loury (@GlennLoury) May 4, 2021

Loury lamented that students present themselves by the nature of their skin or sexual preference.

“They [students] come in telling me that they’re this [the color of their skin] or that they’re their genitalia,” he said. “That’s how they get to me at 18 years old. They think they are these things.”

The professor also criticized the lack of knowledge on behalf of those presenting themselves as such.

“They haven’t read anything,” he said. “They haven’t been anywhere. They haven’t done anything.”

Loury then expressed what he believes are his duties as an educator.

“I’m a teacher,” he said. “My job is not to reaffirm them in their preconceptions. It’s to challenge them to outgrow them — their preconceptions.”

Emphasizing the “pedagogic trust” accorded to educators, Loury blasts the failure to challenge students.

“We’re entrusted to shepherd young minds into their maturity,” he said.

“To jump on a bandwagon and to fill their heads with slogans rather than challenge them with the best that human beings of any color have thought through the ages, is a criminal abdication,” he cautioned.

