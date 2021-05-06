Bernie Moreno, who is running as a Republican to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), raised over one million dollars in his first month of campaigning.

On Thursday, after launching on April 6, Moreno’s campaign announced he has been able to collect an impressive more than one million dollars. Moreno has been able to raise solely from individual donations and “without accepting a cent of corporate PAC money.”

He believes this “represents a tremendous amount of enthusiasm” while not using any of his personal fortunes.

The press release touts Moreno’s ability to raise money, saying his opponents “Josh Mandel and Jane Timken each raised approximately $1 million in the first three months of their campaigns.” He added, his opponents were able to make that happen after “following long political careers.”

“We are in this to win this,” Moreno said in a statement.

Moreno continued, “There is tremendous enthusiasm for a candidate who comes from outside of the rigged political system and will fight to protect American values. I won’t touch a cent of corporate PAC money, because woke companies are driving this country to the Left.”

“This is all from patriotic individuals who want to take this country back. We’re going to fight and win for Ohio voters, because we deserve a conservative champion in the Senate,” Moreno added.

In a press release from Moreno, he said he is running to “stop socialism, end cancel culture, enact term limits, and protect the victories of Donald J. Trump.” Moreno was an auto dealer and a tech entrepreneur before selling his businesses.

#OHSen candidate @berniemoreno (R) announces his campaign has raised over $1 million in its first month. "…collected solely from individual donors–without accepting a cent of corporate PAC money…not a dollar of personal money from Bernie Moreno." pic.twitter.com/VbEwMUlor6 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) May 6, 2021

“Bernie Moreno, recently, sold his businesses. He has the means to put in the money to fund this campaign. But instead, he put in the work. As a Senator he will teach politicians the same,” said Brian Colleran, who was a major Ohio bundler that raised millions for the Trump campaign.

Ric Grenell, a former cabinet member and ambassador to former President Donald Trump, said, “This incredibly fast outpouring shows that Ohio has a new front runner who is also supported by some of the Trump’s closest advisers.”

Last month, Kellyanne Conway, who previously served as Trump’s campaign manager and eventually White Hosue counsel, joined Moreno’s campaign as a senior adviser.

Most recently, Democrat and failed presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) launched his campaign for the Ohio Senate after mulling over his options to run at the beginning of the year when Portman announced his retirement.