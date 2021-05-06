The majority of those who are not planning to get vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus say there is nothing that could change their mind and convince them to do so, an Economist/YouGov survey released this week found.

The survey, taken May 1-4 among 1,500 U.S. adults, asked those who do not plan on getting vaccinated if there is “anything” that could change their mind and convince them to get vaccinated.

The overwhelming majority, 79 percent, said “no,” indicating they are firm in their decision. Sixteen percent said they are “not sure,” followed by five percent who said “yes,” demonstrating a willingness to change their mind.

The question follows U.S. health experts casting doubt on the United States’ ability to reach herd immunity. That coincides with Dr. Anthony Fauci continually moving the goalposts of reaching herd immunity, boosting the number to over 80 percent.

“People were getting confused and thinking you’re never going to get the infections down until you reach this mystical level of herd immunity, whatever that number is,” Fauci told the New York Times in an article highlighting “experts” who now doubt the herd immunity threshold is “attainable.”

“That’s why we stopped using herd immunity in the classic sense,” Fauci added. “I’m saying: Forget that for a second. You vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down.”

Some blue state governors, such as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), have linked lifting certain restrictions, namely nixing the statewide mask mandate, to getting a certain percentage of the population vaccinated. Wolf said he wants to see 70 percent of the Keystone State vaccinated before lifting the mask mandate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) May 5 data, over 107 million people in the U.S. have been “fully vaccinated,” representing 32.3 percent of the population.