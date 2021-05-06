President Joe Biden’s administration is weighing a plan to provide amnesty, as well as reparations, to more than 1,000 illegal aliens who were deported under former President Trump.

The Biden administration is currently negotiating a settlement by which attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) are representing deported illegal alien parents and their children who remain in the United States.

The parents were prosecuted for crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and subsequently deported as the children they arrived with were put in Health and Human Services (HHS) custody. The policy under Trump was known as “Zero Tolerance,” though the federal government has been separating adults from children at the border since before 2001.

As part of the settlement, the ACLU is looking to secure amnesty to bring deported illegal alien parents back to the U.S. to be with their children who were left in Health and Human Services (HHS) custody, along with compensation and taxpayer-funded social services.

NBC News reports:

“The ACLU is in settlement negotiations with the Biden administration to provide full relief to the thousands of separated families, not just reunification in the U.S. but permanent status, compensation and social services,” Gelernt told NBC News. [Emphasis added] … Advocates for the families are seeking to have them reunited inside the U.S., provided with compensation and social services, and granted permanent legal status to remain in the U.S. [Emphasis added]

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told NBC News that the administration is

…actively working to develop a system for processing and reunifying over a thousand families and to set up a system to provide mental health support and stability to thousands more families who are here in the United States and still trying to heal from the trauma caused by their separation.

“We are committed to working with the private sector and with the NGOs, attorneys, and advocates who have done tremendous work in support of these families,” the DHS spokesperson said.

Aside from the potential amnesty, Biden has touted a massive amnesty plan for the roughly 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. that would put most on track to eventually obtain American citizenship.

Most significantly, that amnesty plan would allow illegal aliens to fly back to the U.S. and secure amnesty if they were deported under the Trump administration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.