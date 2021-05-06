Report: Liz Cheney Is ‘Checked out and Already Accepting Her Fate’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is reportedly “checked out” and “already accepting her fate” ahead of her potential ousting as Republican Conference Chair.

“House Republican sources tell us Cheney is ‘checked out’ and already accepting her fate. Unlike the last attempt to oust her in February, which she handily defeated, she’s not making calls or whipping,” Politico Playbook asserted Thursday.

The Playbook also contended, “A source close to Cheney said she intends to lean on the argument that leaders should be able to say what they think is right without repercussions.”

But Cheney defended herself in a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday afternoon by accusing McCarthy of having a “changed… story” on Republican caucus politics. Cheney went on to claim she is the true “conservative Republican.”

“I am a conservative Republican, and the most conservative of conservative values is reverence for the rule of law. Each of us swears an oath before God to uphold our Constitution,” she argued.

However, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alongside a host of Democrat pundits have backed Cheney’s family-like style of big government politics and opposed McCarthy’s concern over “her ability to carry out the job as conference chair” and “the [Republican] message.”

Conservatives have had enough of RINO Liz Cheney. https://t.co/kD4CvMdcC3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 5, 2021

Breitbart News reported Tuesday Cheney met “off-the-record” with Fox News board member Paul Ryan amid rumors of a plot to dismantle her leadership position within the party.

Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of the Bulwark, recognized the meeting as perhaps Cheney’s last gasp to remain in power by tweeting Tuesday, “Super cool of Paul Ryan to listen to all that from Liz Cheney, whom he probably agrees with, and then…go back to his well-compensated position on the board of Fox News Corporation.”

Cheney and Ryan’s history reaches as far back as 2017 during Trump’s presidency, when Ryan, then-House Speaker, was unable to find 216 votes needed for passage of legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.

Fox News’s Paul Ryan is not the only moderate Republican displaying opposition to McCarthy’s leadership. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) tweeted his support for Cheney, praising her impeachment vote of former President Trump, who obtained votes totaling roughly 70 percent of Wyoming’s 2020 electorate.