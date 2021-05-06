The White House coronavirus task force continued Wednesday to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, highlighting some of the rewards offered by private businesses for doing so.

White House coronavirus task force adviser Andy Slavitt said the team was working with businesses to provide rewards to people for getting the vaccine.

“The numbers are endless and they’re happening all the time,” he said.

Slavitt said The Vitamin Shoppe was offering a free snack to customers getting the vaccine. He also highlighted Albertsons and Safeway for giving customers 10 percent off of their groceries for getting their shot and that Target and CVS were offering $5 off of any purchase.

“There may be some not-as-healthy options, like beer and doughnuts if that’s your thing,” he added.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are offering a free doughnut for customers who show up with their vaccination card. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has teamed up with local breweries to offer a free beer to vaccinated Americans with a “Shot and a Beer” program.

Washington, DC, has also created an event offering a free beer for residents getting their shots.

Slavitt also pointed to NASCAR, NFL, MLB, and Major League Soccer offering free tickets to events as well as shots of the vaccine in their stadiums.

“We’re also providing more resources to enable all of this,” he said.

Slavitt said the Biden administration was spending hundreds of millions of dollars to send community organizations money to promote vaccine education.

“We have to be patient and supportive as people make these decisions. We can’t write anyone off, and we have to mobilize everyone in this next phase,” he said.