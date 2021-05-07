The Ohio Republican Party voted Friday to censure Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) and nine other Republicans members of Congress for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year. The committee also demanded Gonzalez’s resignation.

The vote came Friday after Gonzalez voted in January to impeach Trump. Gonzalez was the only Republican from Ohio who did so. Josh Mandel, who is running for the open Ohio Senate seat, argued the vote should have happened sooner to hold Gonzalez and the other representatives accountable.

The committee attributed its decision to censure the GOP representatives to “their votes to support the unconstitutional, politically motivated impeachment proceeding against President Donald J. Trump.”

The resolution said, “The January 2021 impeachment process conducted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats was unfairly expedited — with no hearings or presentation of evidence.”

“Whereas, an impeachment trial of [a] President after his term has concluded is unprecedented, unconstitutional and serves no purpose beyond future dividing this country,” it continued.

“Now is the time for Republicans to unify as a party and uphold the United States Constitution and the rule of law,” the resolution added.

Shannon Burns, president of Strongsville GOP and a memeber of the state central committee, motioned to amend the resolution to call for the resignation of Gonzalez, as well as his censure. The call for his resignation passed as well, according to Cincinnati.com.

Max Miller, who is looking to primary Gonzalez said, the vote was to “hold Anthony Gonzalez accountable for abandoning his constituents, his promises and the Republican party.”

“Regardless if he resigns or not we are going to continue spreading out strong, pro-Trump, America First message to every corner of this district,” Miller added.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Miller earlier in the year.