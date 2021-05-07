He has also privately revived his claims that he plans to run for president again in 2024, decrying what he views as the “low ratings” of the Biden administration, said one person who has spoken with Trump recently. He rails that President Biden is “a disaster” and argues that “Joe isn’t in charge, everybody knows it’s Kamala” — a preview of his likely message portraying Biden as an unwitting stooge of Vice President Harris, this person said. Nonetheless, Trump is not expected to make an official decision or announcement until after the midterm elections, an adviser said.

The Post’s article comes as a greater amount of Americans believe the country has become more divided since President Joe Biden took office than see the country as more united.

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll Sunday, 28 percent of Americans believe the country is “more divided” under Biden compared to 23 percent of Americans who believe the country is “more united” under his leadership.

The negative poll numbers for Biden, which refutes the media’s narrative, did not prohibit ABC News from publishing the headline, “Country optimistic after Biden’s 1st 100 days: POLL” with the subtitle reading, “Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the country is headed in the right direction.”

The headline may make sense when considering that Breitbart News reported a study on May 6 in which Biden “has received the least negative news coverage from the establishment media of any president in the last 30 years.”

The study also discovered Biden’s least-covered topic in his first 60 days as President was his political skills, while his most covered topic was the economy. Trump, by comparison, was covered most for his political skills, while his least covered topic was the economy.