White House: Signed Letter from Joe Biden Reminding People of Stimulus Check ‘Not About Him’

The White House argued Friday that a signed letter sent by President Joe Biden’s administration to residents in the United States of America was “not about him.”

“This is a pretty standard letter that goes out with physical checks that are made,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, arguing that the letter was “not intended to make it about him.”

The letter sent to recipients of the coronavirus relief payment through direct deposit reminded them that they got the payment because of Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which he signed in March.

“I am pleased to inform you that because of the American Rescue Plan, a direct payment of $1,400 was issued to you by direct deposit,” the letter read, in a paragraph that was underlined for emphasis. The letter signed by Biden also reminds Americans that he kept his promises from the 2020 presidential election and that they might experience more benefits as a result of his bill.

My USPS mail preview daily digest showed I was getting a letter from the IRS a few days ago and I’ve been sort of worried it might be an audit. It arrived today and turns out it was Biden reminding me that I got my stimulus check 😓 pic.twitter.com/UCIPF3rumo — Nico Napolio (@NicholasNapolio) May 2, 2021

Some people receiving the letter even believed that the letter was a scam, but the IRS responded that it was an authentic letter that served as a reminder.

A letter from President Joe Biden regarding their stimulus payment is not a scam, the IRS says. https://t.co/V9cy6zHPpx pic.twitter.com/2kB2Yb4aVM — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 6, 2021

Other recipients of the letter expressed confusion about whether additional payments were coming, after already receiving the money in their bank accounts.

“The notice provides information about the amount of the payment, how it was made and how to report any payment that wasn’t received,” the IRS said in a statement. “Some people may receive multiple notices about each payment.”