Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) bristled during a series of questions Thursday about a private plane she used to secretly travel to Florida in March.

Just days before she announced that residents should forego travel to the Sunshine State for spring break, Whitmer traveled to Florida for four days in the name of visiting her ailing father.

News broke Thursday she used the plane of a group of Detroit businessmen and she did not appear to appreciate the line of questioning during a press event on infrastructure:

WATCH: @GovWhitmer Refuses To Answer Who Paid For Private Plane For Controversial Florida Trip #migov pic.twitter.com/5neLOgbgE3 — Michigan Rising Action (@MIRisingAction) May 6, 2021

“They say you went to Detroit businessmen to ask for their private plane to go to Florida to see your Dad. I wanted to give you the opportunity to respond to that report. Who paid for that trip when you went down to Florida,” the reporter asked.

“I’ve said everything I’m going to say about my trip to go check on my father. It was a quick trip, it was an important family, uh, reason for doing it and I’ve got nothing to add,” Whitmer responded.

“This issue, governor, is your office has been very secretive about it. So the question is, why so secretive about it?” he continued.

“We don’t discuss my travel,” Whitmer answered. “I’ve received an incredible number of death threats over the last year and a half. There are a lot of reasons that we don’t discuss how I travel and when I travel and that’s all I’m going to say,” she continued.

But the trip occurred nearly two months ago and Deadline Detroit reported Whitmer’s office did not contact Florida law enforcement, suggesting her personal safety was not an issue during the jaunt.

When a staffer asked reporters if they had any “on topic” questions related to roads, the journalist asked again about the secret trip.

“Can we at least hear the dates of that travel?” the reporter asked.

“I’ve told you I’ve said everything I’m going to say,” Whitmer snapped.

Whitmer traveled over a period of four days — March 12 through 15 — not the two days she previously claimed.

