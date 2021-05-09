Nineteen people were shot, five fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatality occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday night, when a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times. He “was standing in a gangway between two buildings in the first block of North Menard Avenue” when the shots rang out.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second fatality occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday “in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.” The deceased victim was a 14-year-old boy.

WGN-TV notes the boy was “discovered shot in the abdomen in the 10-100 block of South Springfield Avenue,” and could not tell police any details about the shooting itself. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The third fatality of the weekend occurred about 10 p.m. “in the 600 block of North Homan Avenue,” when a 36-year-old man was shot numerous times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth fatality was that of a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed at 10:25 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the hospital by a friend after receiving a gunshot wound to the chest. He pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fifth fatality of the weekend occurred Sunday morning just before 4:30 a.m., when a 27-year-old was shot while sitting in a vehicle “in the 1200 block of West 13th Street.” The 27-year-old was shot multiple times after refusing to hand money over to an alleged robber. He died at the hospital.

Breitbart News pointed out 45 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

