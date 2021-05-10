At Least 26 Shot Mother’s Day Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 26 people were shot, five fatally, over the Mother’s Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 19 people were shot, five fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone during the extended break.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted Monday morning the total number of shooting victims for the weekend had climbed to at least 26, with the total number of fatalities remaining at five.

WGNTV pointed out one of the fatalities was a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the “West Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday night.” The wounded boy was discovered around 9:30 p.m. and his injuries were so grave that he could not provide police any details surrounding the shooting.

He was transported to a hospital where he died.

The Chicago Tribune explains 201 people were killed in the city January 1, 2021, through May 3, 2021. That is 35 more people than were killed during the same time-frame in 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.